Constables get peak caps, CM Siddaramaiah says efficiency must match new look

Kavana S M, a female constable posted in the Central Crime Branch (CCB), received the new peak cap from the chief minister.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 02:15 IST
Peak caps give the personnel a refurbished look. 
Credit: DH Photo

Published 29 October 2025, 02:15 IST
