Constitution awareness jatha from Jan 26 to celebrate 75 years of Constitution: Minister H C Mahadevappa

Mangaluru: To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution of India, the Karnataka government will organise “Samvindana jatha” (Constitution jatha) for a month from January 26, said Minister for Social Welfare H C Mahadevappa.
Speaking after inaugurating Dr B R Ambedkar hall at B C Road in Bantwal taluk by the Social welfare department on Sunday, the Minister said that jatha is aimed at creating awareness among people and will be held in all the districts in the state.
Ambedkar is a motivational force for the oppressed and underprivileged. “We have to get our rights through rational thinking. India is a pluralistic country which believes in unity in diversity. If we protect our constitution, then the constitution will protect us,” said the Minister.
Further, he said “we have to be vigilant against any attempt to suppress democracy. However, today the Constitution is heading towards danger,” he felt.
Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik presided. Former ministers Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, ZP CEO Dr Anand, Social welfare department deputy director Malini and others were present.