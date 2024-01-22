Constitution awareness jatha from Jan 26 to celebrate 75 years of Constitution: Minister H C Mahadevappa

Mangaluru: To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution of India, the Karnataka government will organise “Samvindana jatha” (Constitution jatha) for a month from January 26, said Minister for Social Welfare H C Mahadevappa.

Speaking after inaugurating Dr B R Ambedkar hall at B C Road in Bantwal taluk by the Social welfare department on Sunday, the Minister said that jatha is aimed at creating awareness among people and will be held in all the districts in the state.