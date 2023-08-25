‘Contaminated’ water: Woman dies, 8 fall ill in Karnataka's Yadgir village

A 40-year-old woman reportedly died and eight persons fell ill after drinking contaminated water at Maralabavi village in Hunasagi taluk on Thursday.
Though the Health department officials claimed that it is not yet confirmed that the woman died of vomiting and diarrhoea, the villagers complained that she died due to the consumption of contaminated water.
She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Talikote of Vijayapura district.
The affected people have been admitted to private hospitals in Talikote and Basavana Bagewadi.
In-charge health and family welfare department officer Dr Mubashir Sajid claimed that the reason for the death of the woman is not yet known and added that he will visit the village on Friday to conduct an inspection.
Dr Sajid said the vomiting and diarrhoea cases are reported in the village and arrangements have been made to provide emergency treatment to the villagers who have fallen ill.
RO unit defunct
The villagers charged that the Reverse Osmosis unit in the village has become defunct and the officials have failed to repair it.
Several people fell ill after drinking water from the open well, they said.
Taluk Health officer Dr R V Naik said that directions have been given to the officials to send two doctors and other medical staff to provide emergency treatment to the villagers.
Naik added that an ambulance is provided to carry the sick villagers to the government hospital.