<p>Mysuru: With copious South West Monsoon (SWM) and North East Monsoon (NEM) rainfall, the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in the Cauvery catchment area continues to be full.</p><p>The dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, has sufficient water for irrigation for standing-perennial sugarcane crops in Mysuru and Mandya districts for the next four months; and enough drinking water for Mysuru, Bengaluru and other places en route till June end, according to officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN) at the KRS dam.</p><p>ICC meeting</p><p>As per the decision at the Irrigation Consultation Committee (ICC) meeting, held last week, officials of the KRS dam stopped water for irrigation from Saturday morning. However they have decided to release water for the standing perennial sugarcane crops from January 12 - with '18 days on' and '12 days off' pattern - four times in the next four months until April end. While the pre-monsoon rainfall begins in May and SWM in June, another ICC meeting will be held in May on releasing water for irrigation, said KRS Superintending Engineer K Raghuraman.</p><p>He added, "We need 15.5 tmc ft of water for irrigation up to April; and 8.5 TMC ft for drinking water needs up to May. We have a stock of four TMC ft water to provide drinking water till June end".</p><p>CNN started giving water for irrigation from July 2025. It stopped from December 16 to 22 and continued to release water for paddy crops; standing sugarcane sugarcane crops, to fill tanks till January 3 morning. </p><p>KRS command area</p><p>KRS Dam is the lifeline for irrigation for 3,39,136 hectares of farmlands in Mysuru and Mandya districts, including 1,95,972 hectare covered under Visvesvaraya Canal; 63,164 hectare covered under Anekat canals like Chikkadevaraya, Devaraya, Virija, Banagaradoddi, Rajaparameshwari, Ramaswamy, Madav Mantri canals; and 80,000 hectare under D Devaraja Urs/Varuna canal. </p><p>Karnataka recorded 4 per cent excess (882 mm rains, against the normal of 852 mm) SWM rainfall from June 1 to September 30, 2025. But in the Cauvery basin, South interior Karnataka (SIK) recorded 9 per cent deficit rainfall (334 mm against normal of 369 mm) and Malnad region recorded 7 per cent deficit rainfall (1,449 mm against normal of 1,556 mm), as per the data provided by KSNDMC.</p><p>The State recorded an 18 per cent deficit (149 mm rains against the normal of 182 mm) NEM rainfall from October 1 to December 31, 2025. In the Cauvery basin, SIK recorded 13 per cent deficit rainfall (176 mm against normal of 202 mm); and the Malnad region recorded 5 per cent excess rainfall (237 mm against normal of 226 mm). Due to excess rainfall in August and October, the water levels in the dams are balanced. </p><p>On January 2, KRS Dam had 47.75 tmc ft of water (97 per cent), against its optimum capacity of 49.45 tmc ft and its water level stood at 123.57 ft against its full capacity 124.80 ft. Last year on the corresponding day, there was 48.75 tmc ft in KRS dam and its level was 124.30 ft.</p><p>During SWM and NEM, from June to December, KRS dam received 228 tmc ft and released 201 tmc ft of Cauvery water. </p>