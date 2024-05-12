Council polls: Alliance on, but BJP names candidate for seat won by JD(S) last time

Senior JD(S) leaders said it was decided to field candidates from the regional party for the south teachers’ constituency and the south west teachers’ constituency.

“So, we were surprised seeing their list,” said a senior leader of the JD(S) .

“Negotiations are on. We still hope to get the seat as it was won by us. Marithibbe Gowda may have joined Congress, but the seat (south teachers’) was won on our party symbol. As there is time till May 16 to file nominations, we are confident of getting it back,” the leader said.