Council polls: Alliance on, but BJP names candidate for seat won by JD(S) last time

Bengaluru: The BJP and JD(S) leaders have said their alliance will continue for the upcoming MLC elections from three teachers’ and three graduates’ constituencies.
But the BJP, on Saturday, released its list of candidates, including for the south teachers’ constituency. The BJP list names five candidates, but not for the south west teachers’ constituency, now represented by S L Bhoje Gowda of the JD(S).
Senior JD(S) leaders said it was decided to field candidates from the regional party for the south teachers’ constituency and the south west teachers’ constituency.
“So, we were surprised seeing their list,” said a senior leader of the JD(S) .
“Negotiations are on. We still hope to get the seat as it was won by us. Marithibbe Gowda may have joined Congress, but the seat (south teachers’) was won on our party symbol. As there is time till May 16 to file nominations, we are confident of getting it back,” the leader said.
Another leader of the regional party said JD(S) leaders of that region failed to come to a consensus on the choice of candidate. That could be a reason why BJP opted to field its candidate, he said.
It is also speculated that fearing the impact of the Hassan sex scandal, allegedly involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S), the saffron party decided to leave only one seat for its alliance partner.
“Not wanting to take the risk of leaving two constituencies for JD(S), our leaders might have taken this decision,” said a BJP leader. The polling for the six segments will be held on June 3 and counting on June 6.
Published 11 May 2024, 20:40 IST