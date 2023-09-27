Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Counselling for engg seats: Delay in results worries students

As per the KEA notification, results of the second extended round were supposed to be released after 8 pm on September 23.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 23:29 IST

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has delayed the announcement of results for the second extended round of counselling for engineering courses, leaving students anxious.

As per the KEA notification, results of the second extended round were supposed to be released after 8 pm on September 23. But even three days after that it has not released the results and as told by students, there is no response from KEA for the queries. The students are worried because the colleges have started the classes for those who have already reported. However, officials from KEA said that the results will be announced by Wednesday morning.

(Published 26 September 2023, 23:29 IST)
