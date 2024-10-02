Home
Court of conscience greater than any other court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The CM’s statement -- he was quoting Mahatma Gandhi -- assumes significance right on the heels of an investigation against him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:50 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 09:50 IST
