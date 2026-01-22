<p>A tractor driver died on the spot after being hit by the wheels of the tractor during a reel shoot in Mahagaon of Kamalapur taluk on Wednesday. The deceased is Lokesh Kallappa Pujari. He was driving with one hand on the steering wheel and making reels with the other hand by holding a mobile phone.</p><p>Lokesh was taking a video on his mobile phone while ploughing a sugarcane field in the village. The tractor cart ran over his body after he fell down, killing him on the spot. There was no one at the spot when the incident took place. </p>.<p>A case has been registered at Mahagaon Police Station. CPI Shivshankar Sahu, PSI Basavaraj Chittakote and staff members have visited the spot and conducted inspection. </p>