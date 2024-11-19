Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav offers prayers at Kukke temple in Karnataka with wife

<p>Mangaluru: India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife Devisha, visited the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kukke-subrahmanya-temple">Kukke Subrahmanya Temple</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> to offer prayers on Tuesday.</p><p>The couple participated in the ‘Ashlesha Bali Seva’ and ‘Naga Pratishthapana Pooja’ at the Sri Samput Narasimha Swamy Subrahmanya Mutt. </p>.Tilak Varma walked the talk, says Suryakumar Yadav, unveiling future India star.<p>Known for his impressive 360-degree batting style, Yadav sought the blessings of Lord Subrahmanya.</p><p>After the rituals, the temple administration felicitated the couple at the temple office with a traditional shawl as a mark of respect. </p><p>Temple EO Aravind Ayyappa Sutagundi, AEO Yesuraj and other temple staff were also present during the felicitation.</p>