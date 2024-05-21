Crimes have come down in Karnataka, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Law and Order situation in the state is under control.
“One should not come to the conclusion that law and order in the state has broken down just by considering the murders reported from Hubballi and Dharwad. The situation in the state is under control,” Siddaramaiah said at a press meet here on Monday. He was responding to the allegations made by the Opposition BJP and JD(S).
He said that 449 murders were reported in the state in 2021. “It was was 466 in 2022, 446 during 2023 and 430 in 2024. I am not saying that we should condone such crimes, but my point is that the number of crimes has come down now.”
The chief minister said that there was no question of stopping guarantee schemes. “As many as 4.6 crore people are getting the benefit of all the five schemes and we have earmarked Rs 52,000 crore for the guarantees for the fiscal 2024-25,” he said. Siddaramaiah rejected the claims of the BJP that the development of the state has been hampered due to guarantee schemes.
He claimed that Congress was expected to win 15 to 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.
While refusing to say anything on Hassan sex scandal, he said, “Why did JD(S) suspend Prajwal Revanna from the party? and why did he leave the country just a day after the voting?” Siddaramaiah said that there was no political vendetta and the investigation was proceeding as per the law. The CM said that there was no prime ministerial candidate from Karnataka in I.N.D.I.A bloc.
