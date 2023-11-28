CSIR collaborates with RSC to tackle threat of antimicrobial resistance

“AMR not only impacts human health but also that of animals, plants and the environment as a whole. A One Health approach is required to mitigate its devastating consequences. Cross-sectoral knowledge must be pooled together and synergies to deliver an impactful plan of action,” said Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director-General CSIR, who presided over a high-level meeting of leaders from academia, government, industry and third organisations, co-chaired by Dr Swetavalli Raghavan and Dr Radha Rangarajan, in Delhi on Saturday, the statement said.