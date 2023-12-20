CWC took policy decisions on caste census, states have to abide by it, says Siddaramaiah

New Delhi: Even as Lingayat and Vokkaliga leaders in the party raise their voice against release of caste survey report in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday made it clear that it is imperative for all Congress-ruled states to implement it, since a policy decision was taken by the Congress Working Committee.
"The CWC passed a resolution on caste census. The CWC is the highest decision-making body of Congress. So, we have to abide by the decision," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.
To a question on why some Congress ministers and leaders opposed caste census report, he said, "I don’t know why are they opposing. Some people might have expressed their opinion about the report. They must have imagined the contents of the report. No need to worry about the report as nobody knows its contents."
"Even I have not received the report. When report is not with me, how can I know about its contents? The backward classes commission is an autonomous body. I can’t force it to submit the report. It is the commission’s decision on when to submit the report," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was sitting next to the CM, did not utter a word on the issue. Shivakumar was among several leaders who signed a petition opposing the release of the report in the current format.