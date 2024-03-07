Cyber security policy soon: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the state government would soon implement a cyber security policy.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Cyber Crime Summit-2024.
“As many as 43 Cyber Crime Police Stations operating in all the districts of the state are working to provide safety to people,” Parameshwara said.
"The state government will enlist the help of companies specialising in various technology sectors including artificial intelligence, cyber security, and cloud computing to strengthen the cyber crime department,” he said.
Parameshwara said that officers and staff are being given special training. He explained that more than 33,000 personnel of police, judiciary and Indian Defence Forces have benefited from the training programs conducted at the Cybercrime Investigation Training and Research (CCITR) established in the CID office.
“Deepfake, illegal money transfer, online banking, loan app fraud and other cases are increasing. In serious cases, the investigation becomes difficult if foreign companies do not get help. Cybercrime is a global challenge and problem,” the minister said, adding that many companies have started research to prevent cybercrime.
“Cybercriminals sit in one part of the world and carry out threats, fraud and other cyber attacks on another part of the world. This is adversely affecting the market and investment of the respective sector. Collaboration at the global level will be necessary to investigate and level the criminals," he said.
