D K Shivakumar dismisses allegations of any scam in Congress govt in Karnataka

Speaking to reporters after a 'Government at your doorstep' programme in poll-bound Channapatna, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "All the scams that the state witnessed have taken place during the BJP tenure. We will respond to all the allegations during the legislature session."

Asked about the experimental explosion at Baby Hills in Mandya district, he clarified, "The quarries near KRS dam take all necessary steps to carry out controlled explosions. The explosions can be carried out only at a specified distance from the dam."

Asked if JD(S) leader and union minister H D Kumaraswamy's 'Jana Samparka' programme in Mandya was a copy of his 'Government at your doorstep’ programmes, he said "Let him do it. It is good for the people if leaders do programmes like this, even if it is a copy of someone else."