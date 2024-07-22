D K Shivakumar visits Krishna Sagara dam in Mandya; proposes 'Cauvery Arathi' like 'Ganga Arathi' in Varanasi

ysuru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar proposed 'Cauvery Arathi' on the lines of 'Ganga Arathi' in Varanasi, near river Cauvery, in Mandya district.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with Agriculture and Mandya district in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy paid a visit to the Krishna Raja Sagara dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, on Monday morning.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Shivakumar said that 'Cauvery Arathi' similar to 'Ganga Arathi' in Varanasi will be conducted by the Department of Water Resources, in association with the Department of Religious Endowment.

This will also improve the tourism activities in the region. A team would be constituted comprising Ministers and officials of both the departments. They would be sent to Varanasi to study the possibilities, and a report will be submitted to the government within a month. The issue would be discussed in the cabinet and an approval will be sought, Shivakumar said.

Experts from Varanasi will be brought to the district to study the possibilities and place where the 'Cauvery Arathi' can be conducted, so that as many people can view the same, he said.