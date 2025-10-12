<h2>Dozens killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, border closed</h2>.<p>The Pakistan military has killed more than 200 "Taliban and affiliated terrorists" in border clashes with Afghanistan, it said in a statement on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-killed-more-than-200-afghanis-in-border-clashes-military-says-3761687">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Girls shouldn’t go out at night’: Mamata Banerjee makes controversial remark on Bengal gang-rape</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday made a problematic remark on the alleged gang-rape of a student of a private medical college in Paschim Bardhaman district. The CM said that "girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night" as they also have the responsibly to protect themselves.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/girls-shouldnt-go-out-at-night-mamata-banerjee-makes-controversial-remark-on-bengal-gang-rape-3761557">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | BJP, JD(U) to contest on 101 seats each</h2>.<p>The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised the seat-sharing deal for Bihar Assembly Elections on Sunday with BJP and JD(U) contesting on 101 seats each. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-bjp-jdu-to-contest-on-101-seats-each-3761744">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After backlash, Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's second presser sees women journalists' participation</h2>.<p>After severe backlash over women journalists being barred from Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's first press conference, the second presser witnessed female scribes' participation in good number.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/after-backlash-afghan-foreign-minister-amir-khan-muttaqis-second-presser-sees-women-journalists-participation-3761573">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Paid with her life': Chidambaram calls Operation Blue Star a mistake that cost Indira Gandhi</h2>.<p>Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram has said that the Operation Blue Star of June 1984 was a "mistake" and former prime minister Indira Gandhi "paid for it with her life."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/paid-with-her-life-chidambaram-calls-operation-blue-star-a-mistake-that-cost-indira-gandhi-3761467">Read more</a></p>.<h2>D K Shivakumar, Munirathna clash at 'Walk with Bengaluru' event over ‘kari topi’ comment</h2>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme at JP Park in Mathikere on Sunday was overshadowed by intense political drama after a heated exchange with RR Nagar BJP MLA and his bete noire Munirathna.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/d-k-shivakumar-munirathna-clash-at-walk-with-bengaluru-event-over-kari-topi-comment-3761549">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Situation under control: Amir Khan Muttaqi on Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict</h2>.<p>Afghanistan wants peaceful resolution of its conflict with Pakistan but if the efforts don't succeed, it has other means, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/situation-under-control-amir-khan-muttaqi-on-afghanistan-pakistan-conflict-3761614">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED offers Flipkart to close FEMA violation case by paying penalty, admitting mistake</h2>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is learnt to have offered the option of closing a FEMA violation case against e-commerce major Flipkart if the Walmart group firm admits its mistake and pays a penalty, sources aware of the development said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/ed-offers-flipkart-to-close-fema-violation-case-by-paying-penalty-admitting-mistake-3761719">Read more</a></p>