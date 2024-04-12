Dalit activist Kotiganahalli Ramaiah assaulted for requesting to lower music volume at temple in Kolar

Kolar: Dalit activist and writer Kotiganahalli Ramaiah and his son Meghavarsha were assaulted after they requested to reduce the volume of the sound amplifier installed in a temple at Paparajanahalli of Terahallibetta in Kolar on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police M Narayana told DH that two persons by name Manjunath and Govindappa have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Meghavarsha said that sound blares out from the amplifier at the temple for two hours every day.
‘Problem for over a year’
“This has been the problem for over a year. Since there are boulders atop the hill, the sound echoes. We requested several times to reduce the volume, but to no avail,” he said.
He said that on Thursday morning also, he and his father went to the temple, requesting the persons there to reduce the volume.
“A group of 4-5 people pushed my father and punched near his eye. They attempted to attack me with a stone. Later, they came near our house and picked a quarrel and threatened us that we cannot live on the hill,” he said.
Ramaiah has suffered injury on his left eye and he is out of danger.
Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha, SP M Narayana, Dalit and farmer activists visited him at the hospital.
Kolar Rural police have registered a case.
(Published 11 April 2024, 21:58 IST)