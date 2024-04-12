Dalit activist Kotiganahalli Ramaiah assaulted for requesting to lower music volume at temple in Kolar

Kolar: Dalit activist and writer Kotiganahalli Ramaiah and his son Meghavarsha were assaulted after they requested to reduce the volume of the sound amplifier installed in a temple at Paparajanahalli of Terahallibetta in Kolar on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police M Narayana told DH that two persons by name Manjunath and Govindappa have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meghavarsha said that sound blares out from the amplifier at the temple for two hours every day.