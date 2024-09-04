Dalit leaders, pontiffs argue against SC quota for Dalit Christians

Bengaluru: The first public consultation in Karnataka by the Justice K G Balakrishnan Commission received an overwhelming opinion on Tuesday that Scheduled Caste (SC) benefits should not be given to Dalits who convert to religions other than Indian-origin faiths of Buddhism and Sikhism.
About 100 members took part in the public hearing, of which nearly 95 per cent raised their hands against reservation.
Members of various Dalit associations, Banjara pontiffs, Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Swami of Madara Guru Peetha, Chitradurga and BJP leaders appeared before the Commission to express their views.
Arguing in favour of reservation, writer and Dalit activist Cynthia Stephen said Dalit Christians must get reservation as they were seen as untouchables despite conversion.
The Dalit Christian Federation, in its petition, argued that when religion was not the criteria to provide reservation, Dalit Christians should not be denied the benefit.
Making his submission, Banjara Guru Peetha seer Sardar Sevalal Swami said that the Commission should not recommend in favour of those who converted to religions born outside India as these religions had
no roots in Indian ethos or culture.
BJP SC Morcha president and Sakleshpur MLA Cement Manjunath claimed that Christians had lured SC people to convert and they were still being ill-treated there.
“This is a larger conspiracy by dominant Christians and Muslims to usurp SC reservations,” he argued.
Endorsing Manjunath’s claims, former BJP MLA Y Sampangi cited the example of his family member who converted to Chrisitanity and faced humiliation.
Sampangi claimed he could not find space to bury his relative at a Christian cemetery, citing that he was Dalit.
“I ensured that he got buried at a Hindu burial ground. Therefore, there’s no need for Dalit Christians to be accorded SC reservation,” he explained.
Safai Karmachari Association’s Eeranna Mori said those members who convert to Islam or Christians secure dual benefits as they also get support from the church to fund their children’s education and look after health needs as well.
As a result of this, many get converted, but “humiliation” of being Dalit continues there too.
“Due to these conversions, familial bonds are getting destroyed. For instance, one brother becomes Christian and another remains Hindu. The Christian brother immediately severs his relationship. Therefore, those religions responsible for breaking families should not be accorded the SC reservation,” he argued.
After hearing similar arguments, Justice Balakrishnan intervened and asked participants to submit their written petitions.