<p>Kalaburagi: After the RSS sought permission to hold a “Route March” in Chittapur on November 2, Bheem Army and Dalit Panthers submitted petitions on Tuesday seeking permission to organise rallies on the same day.</p>.<p>This comes close on the heels of the Chittapur tahsildar denying permission to the RSS for the route march it had planned as part of its centenary celebrations on October 19. Incidentally, both the Dalit Panthers and Bhim Army too had planned rallies on that day, and were also denied permission.</p>.<p>Chief of the RSS’s Kalaburagi chapter Ashok Patil petitioned the High Court after permission was denied for its route march. The High Court subsequently allowed the organisation to seek permission to conduct the route march on November 2.</p>.<p>Claiming that the actions and ideas of the RSS could negatively influence the minds of youngsters and even children, Dalit Panthers has sought permission to conduct a rally that will involve participants holding the Preamble to the Constitution in one hand and a blue flag in the other.</p>.<p>“Permission must not be given for the RSS’s route march. If that is allowed, our organisation will also take out a rally with lathis and copies of the Constitution in our hands,” reads Dalit Panthers’ petition.</p>.<p>Bhim Army, meanwhile, has also asked for permission to take out a rally wherein the participants will carry the Tricolour, the Panchsheel flag of Buddhism, and a bamboo stick.</p>