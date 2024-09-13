Dalit youth tied to pole, thrashed for smoking in public place in Karnataka's Koppal, 3 arrested

A 21-year-old youth, belonging to the Dalit community, was tied to an electric pole and thrashed over some dispute by a group of youths in Bochanahalli in Koppal taluk on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Guddadappa Mullanna, a member of Madiga community.

According to a complaint filed by him at Alavandi police station, the accused six youths belonging to Valmiki communities thrashed him for smoking at a common area in the village.

“The verbal altercation in the morning led to them abusing me for being a Madiga. Later in the evening they tied me to an electric pole and trashed me,” he said in complaint.

The police have arrested three of the six accused persons in this regard.

Naganagouda Police Patil, one of the accused persons and who sustained injuries during the fight, has filed a counter-complaint against Guddadappa and his family for issuing a life threat.