Darshan fan murder case: Police take actor Darshan, Pavithra and other associates to crime scene for spot inspection

Bengaluru: Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested in connection with a murder case, was on Wednesday taken to Pattanagere here, where the crime was committed, for a spot inspection, police sources said.

Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Darshan and small-time actress, who is the key accused in the case, was also brought to the spot.

Darshan's associates, including Nikhil, Vinay, Karthik and Raghavendra, were also earlier taken there for the spot inspection. They are accused of disposing of the body.