Dasara: Congress defends Banu Mushtaq

<p>Mysuru: Minister H C Mahadevappa and former minister Tanveer Sait, both Congress leaders, defended the choice of International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara.</p><p>In a press release, Mahadevappa said, “It is unfortunate that BJP leaders object to the selection of Banu Mushtaq, a well-known writer and pro-people activist, to inaugurate Dasara.”</p><p>“The BJP leaders should wholeheartedly accept and honour Banu Mushtaq, who has striven to spread the essence and honour of Kannada and Karnataka throughout the world, through her books. Instead, the BJP leaders, whose minds are filled with the poison of Manuvada, are mindlessly hating Muslims,” Mahadevappa said.</p>.No problem if Banu Mushtaq says she respects Chamundi: Yaduveer Wadiyar.<p>“The BJP leaders have lost empathy. They should stop insulting those who have contributed to the state and its language. At least, the few remaining sane individuals in the BJP should enlighten their party leaders that religion should not be mixed with politics,” Mahadevappa said.</p><p>Sait said, "Dasara is not limited to a particular religion or caste. One cannot exhibit one’s personal beliefs before everyone."</p><p>"The BJP leaders who are criticising the choice of writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara should not get burnt in the process of seeking the warmth of the fire. When the Maharajas of the Yadu dynasty, the Wadiyars, were not on the throne, Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan led the Dasara festivities. When writer S L Bhyrappa was invited, we did not criticise. We perform Dasara by worshipping Mother Chamundi," he said. </p>