Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dasara: Congress defends Banu Mushtaq

In a press release, Mahadevappa said, 'It is unfortunate that BJP leaders object to the selection of Banu Mushtaq, a well-known writer and pro-people activist, to inaugurate Dasara.'
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 19:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 19:51 IST
Karnataka NewsDasarabanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us