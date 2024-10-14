Dasara elephants, Mahouts depart Mysuru after stellar performance

The elephants had been brought to Mysuru from Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur after the grand Gajapayana event on August 21.

They stayed as guests for around 50 days and successfully completed the task without any hurdles on Vijayadashami day, carrying the golden howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari and also participating in the procession.

Three jumbos Mahendra, Laksmi and Hiranya also took part in Srirangapatna Dasara

"The jumbos performed successfully and completed its tasks. They will be sent to their respective camps," said DCF (Wildlife) B Prabhugowda told DH.