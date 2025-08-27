Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dasara is state’s cultural festival, not just religious, asserts D K Shivakumar

Responding to the BJP’s opposition to inviting Mushtaq, he said Chamundi Hill welcomed people from all religions and communities.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 22:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 22:35 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us