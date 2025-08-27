Dasara is state’s cultural festival, not just religious, asserts D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Defending the government’s decision to invite writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday clarified that the 10-day festival was not merely a religious event, but a grand celebration of culture and heritage too. </p>.<p>“Dasara is not just a Hindu festival. It is the state’s cultural pride, a celebration that brings together people from all communities. There is nothing wrong in inviting a Booker Prize awardee like Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate it,” Shivakumar told reporters here.</p>.<p>Responding to the BJP’s opposition to inviting Mushtaq, he said Chamundi Hill welcomed people from all religions and communities.</p>.<p>“Chamundi Hill is open to everyone, irrespective of religion. People from all sections of society visit Chamundi Hill to offer prayers to the deity. It is not the exclusive property of Hindus,” the DCM maintained.</p>.Dasara inaugural by Banu Mushtaq should not be opposed: G T Devegowda.<p>Underlining the inclusive nature of worship practices, Shivakumar said, “We visit mosques, dargahs, Jain basadis, churches and gurdwaras. Has anyone ever prevented us from going to a gurdwara? Have we ever opposed others visiting Hindu temples? Anyone can visit any place of worship.”</p>.<p>“Haven’t people from other religions converted to Hinduism? Many Hindus have converted to Islam and Christianity, and likewise, people of other faiths have converted to Hinduism. Don’t Muslims observe Hindu customs? Could a signboard be considered in Ayodhya to indicate that visits to Lord Rama are reserved for Hindus?</p>.<p>“When the BJP government is in power in the country, why have the Haj committee and the minority affairs department not been abolished? All of this is politics,” he said.</p>.<p>The deputy chief minister said, “We are a secular country. Our Constitution grants everyone equal opportunities and freedoms”.</p>.<p><strong>Appeal to Heggade</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, he appealed to Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade to insulate the shrine and the temple town from the political drama likely to unfold in the state over the next week.</p>.<p>Urging Heggade to prevent the BJP from ending its rally in Dharmasthala, Shivakumar said, “Dharmasthala must not become a centre for politics. You (Heggade) should not allow it to be used for politics.”</p>.<p>Pointing out that those arrested in connection with the controversy surrounding Dharmasthala had affiliations to the Sangh Parivar and the BJP, the deputy chief minister accused the saffron party of trying to divert public attention from pressing issues by orchestrating dramatic episodes.</p>