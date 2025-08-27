<p>Six Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli drone strikes in the Damascus countryside, state-run El Ekhbariya TV reported early on Wednesday.</p><p>Syria and Israel are engaged in US-mediated talks on easing tensions in southern Syria, with Damascus seeking a security deal that could open the door to wider political negotiations.</p><p>Syria said on Monday that Israel had sent 60 soldiers into its territory near Mount Hermon in a violation of its sovereignty, while the Israeli military said its troops carried out a routine operation in southern Syria but not in Beit Jinn, an area close to the border with Lebanon and near Mount Hermon.</p><p>Syria's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent Israeli attacks on its territory, saying they pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.</p>.Israel says Reuters, AP journalists were not a target of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital.<p>Israel has repeatedly cited its own security concerns in its military interventions inside Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad last December, including what it sees as its obligation to protect members of the Druze minority in southern Syria.</p><p>In January, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli troops would remain on the summit of Mount Hermon indefinitely. </p>