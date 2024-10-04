Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dasara jumbo runs amok in Srirangapatna; brought under control

Three Dasara jumbos Mahendra, Lakshmi and Hiranya were brought from Mysuru to Srirangapatna to take part in the Dasara festival to be inaugurated today (October 4).
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 09:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 09:38 IST
Karnataka NewselephantssrirangapatnaDasarajumbos

Follow us on :

Follow Us