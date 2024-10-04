Dasara jumbo runs amok in Srirangapatna; brought under control

<p>Srirangapatna: Dasara jumbo Lakshmi ran amok out of fear, before Srirangapatna Dasara inauguration at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srirangapatna">Srirangapatna</a>, Mandya district, on Friday. </p><p>The jumbos were being decorated for the inauguaration, near Mini Vidhana Soudha in the town, when Lakshmi started running out of fear. People nearby ran helter skelter out of panic. </p><p>However, the alert mahouts and kavadis pacified the jumbo and brought the situation under control within a few minutes. </p>.Profusion of politics in Mysuru Dasara inaugural speeches.<p>Three Dasara jumbos Mahendra, Lakshmi and Hiranya were brought from Mysuru to Srirangapatna to take part in the Dasara festival to be inaugurated today (October 4).</p><p>This incident occurred just days after jumbos Kanjan and Dhananjaya had strayed out of the Mysuru palace.</p>