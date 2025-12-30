Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Davangere: 16 houses built on encroached land demolished

The demolition drive was carried out using an earth-mover vehicle under police security, while many families opposed the clearance of the houses.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 10:14 IST
Karnataka NewsdemolitionDavangere

Follow us on :

Follow Us