Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Davos Summit: Karnataka holds investment talks with ReNew Power, Xylem, Octopus Energy

Talks focused on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, which, if implemented, could offer significant cost benefits to consumers.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 10:24 IST
Karnataka NewsDavosWorld Economic ForumM B Patil

Follow us on :

Follow Us