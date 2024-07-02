Debate on 'ornamental' DCM post makes no sense: Rayareddi

“What’s the point in seeking more DyCMs when the post has no constitutional sanctity?,” Basavaraj Rayareddi, the economic advisor to CM, wondered on Monday.
“The deputy chief minister’s post is mere ornamental, and an honour bestowed upon some senior leader. There is no provision (on DCM) in the
Constitution. The debate on more deputy chief ministers doesn’t make any sense. The demand for more DCMs based on castes is inappropriate. Let’s talk about the development and people’s problems instead,” Rayareddi told reporters here.
“Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekaranatha Swami’s statement on CM change is not right. Is he the CLP member or party leader to ask Siddaramaiah to step down and make way for others? The seers or pontiffs should not interfere in politics,” the senior Congress lawmaker said.
Rayareddi said Siddaramaiah is the best administrator and that he should be allowed to complete his term as chief minister. “The state will benefit if Siddaramaiah continues as CM for the remaining four years. Amid all the CM change talk, Siddaramaiah will continue... It (leadership change) is left to the party legislators and the high command.”
