Deemed forest problems will be solved: Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has said that the state government will file an interlocutory application (IA) in the Supreme Court to resolve genuine problems surrounding the deemed forest notification.
During a meeting with farmers from Yadgir district, who are affected by the deemed forest notification, here on Thursday, the minister said that the extent of the deemed forest has already been reduced from 9.94 lakh hectares to 3.33 lakh hectares.
“Even then, patta land, areas with houses, hospitals and anganwadis have been notified as deemed forest in some districts. We will file an interlocutory application in the Supreme Court stating that the issues will be resolved through a joint survey and giving alternative land for the deemed forest,” he said.
The meeting, co-chaired by Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, saw farmers sharing their grievances with Khandre.
Darshanapur urged the forest minister to drop the cases against the farmers.
Khandre was told that 48 acres of land, distributed among farmers, has been notified as deemed forest
at Evuru village of Surapur taluk.
He promised to take up the issue with the chief minister and legal experts about approaching the Supreme Court for a solution.