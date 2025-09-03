<p>Kalaburagi<em>: </em>Delay in guest faculty recruitment hits teaching at govt degree colleges</p>.<p>Delay in the appointment of guest lecturers to 430 government degree colleges across the state has severely impacted academic activities at these institutions. Consequently, several classes are not being conducted more than a month after the state of the academic year.</p>.<p>On August 2, 2025, 11,000 guest lecturers were relieved from service after having served for 10 months at various colleges. These posts that fell vacant are yet to be filled across the state. Meanwhile, norms stipulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that all guest lecturers either have NET/SLET/SET qualification or possess a PhD has further complicated the problem. While those who have the requisite qualifications are insistent on the UGC regulations being adhered to and have approached the High Court, the government, however, has sought time, up to one year, to allow nearly 5,500 guest lecturers who do not meet the UGC’s criteria to obtain the necessary qualification. </p><p>The Karnataka High Court is set to hear the case on Wednesday.</p>.Karnataka govt mulling quota in education for orphaned kids under special category: Minister Hebbalkar.<p>Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar said that the state government is doing all it can to protect the interests of students. “The government will abide by the court’s orders on this issue. We have intimated the court about the problems the students are facing owing to the delay in appointment of guest lecturers...We can take no action till the court delivers its judgement,” said Sudhakar.</p>.<p>President of Karnataka State Government Degree College Guest Lecturers’ Association Dr Hanumanthgowda Kalmani said that guest lecturers, many of whom had been teaching for more than two decades but had only a Master’s degree, would lose their source of income if lecturers with the qualifications prescribed by the UGC were recruited.</p>.<p>“Many of these lecturers are on the verge of retirement. We are demanding that the government provide them with job security since they are the ones taking nearly 80% of the classes at government degree colleges,” said Dr Kalmani.</p>