<p>Bengaluru: Following a major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-car-blast-what-we-know-so-far-about-explosion-near-red-fort-that-killed-8-3793313">explosion in Delhi that killed at least eight people</a> and injured dozens, the police force in Karnataka have been put on alert. </p><p>Top sources confirmed to DH that MA Saleem, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF), has issued directions to his officers. </p><p>"All district headquarters have been put on alert, including Bengaluru City with Metro stations and other sensitive areas," top sources said. </p><p>The high-intensity explosion took place in what is now said was a slow moving Hyundai i20 car near the national capital's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening. </p><p>The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, with the Centre mobilizing major investigating agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to probe the incident.</p>