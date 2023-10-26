Deliberating on providing window to return wildlife artefacts: Khandre

Khandre said that once the department receives the forensic report, action would be taken as per the law. “I ask the public to not use artefacts like tiger claws and ivory as it is an aberration of the law and a punishable offence. The use of such artefacts will, in turn, promote hunting and poaching of the wild animals.”

He said that so far, the department received eight complaints regarding the possession of wildlife artefacts. The minister also advised people against wearing fake tiger claw lockets and others.

‘Public needs awareness’

The minister said that the public at large was unaware of the Karnataka Forest Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and other such laws and the forest department would initiate programmes to create awareness.

“Due to the lack of awareness, such violations are generally seen,” Khandre said, adding that the law was same for all and action would be taken against the violators.

“Some people in rural areas keep deer skins, ivory artefacts, deer and stag horns in their houses. They don't even know that it's a crime.”

Khandre said that at present there were 4,000 vacant posts in the forest department. “The finance department has approved the filling up of 800 posts, which will begin soon,” he said.

Activist cries foul

Joseph Hoover, an activist and former member of the state board for wildlife in Karnataka, said that Jaggesh should have been dealt in the same manner as others.

"Jaggesh himself admitted that the tiger claw was original," Hoover told DH. "The second thing is the physical condition of the claw: it is an organic matter and unless preserved, it will decay over time. That itself is an indication that the claw is original. If it was plastic, it will take hundred years to decay."

Arrest of notorious tiger poacher

The minister announced the recent arrest of Chikka alias Krishna Patle Pawar, a notorious tiger poacher from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh. Chikka was arrested in Jalaga forest range in Belagavi’s Khanapur and presented before the court on July 21, 2023.

“We have information that he had prior cases relating to poaching of tigers in other states and countries. Action has been initiated against him.”

Advice to jewellers

Appealing to the jewellers, the forest minister said that they should refrain from entertaining requests to make jewellery out of wildlife artefacts. They should also display a sign outside their shops that “it was a punishable offence”, Khandre said.