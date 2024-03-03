Demolition of 'Bhandara mane': 3 arrested

The Ullal police have been successful in arresting three persons in connection with the incident who in turn have accepted the crime committed by them.

During the interrogation, the arrested had said that the Daivasthana has 16 'gurikararu.' All the gurikararu's had not agreed for the construction of new Bhandara mane. The construction of it was illegal and was constructed without permission.

Though a complaint was submitted to the Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar, no action was taken. Hence, they decided to demolish the building on their own, said the police.

Assembly Speaker who also represents Mangalore Assembly constituency U T Khader has condemned the demolition of an under construction Bhandara mane at Kondana Daivasthana.

The incident is a black mark on the district and is painful. He has directed the police to initiate action against the culprits responsible for the act.