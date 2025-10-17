Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Deputy Commissioner bans Kaneri Mutt seer from entering Karnataka's Vijayapura dist

This action follows a recent speech by the seer at an event at Beelur in Jath taluk of Maharashtra, where he is said to have made controversial remarks.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 22:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 22:13 IST
Karnataka NewsbanVijaypura

Follow us on :

Follow Us