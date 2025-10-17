<p>Vijayapura: Deputy Commissioner Anand K has issued an order banning Adrushya Kadasiddheshwar Swami of the Kaneri Kadasiddheshwar Mutt in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, from entering Vijayapura district.</p>.<p>According to the order, the seer has been prohibited from entering the district from October 16 to December 16.</p>.<p>This action follows a recent speech by the seer at an event at Beelur in Jath taluk of Maharashtra, where he is said to have made controversial remarks. He reportedly criticised a group referred to as the “CM-supported Lingayat Mathadheeshas’ Federation,” calling it a ‘drama troupe’ that toured Karnataka for a month under the name of Basava Culture Festival.</p>.Ugrappa’s ‘subtle warning’ to\nCM Siddaramaiah leaves State Election Commissioner disappointed.<p>The seer said, “The federation of Lingayat Mathadeeshas during their tour had said, God is not in temples. Don’t go to temples. Take the God out of your homes, throw it into the river, go to hotels, drink alcohol, eat meat and relax.” He further added, “I must personally educate those ‘B......s’ and they should be beaten up.”</p>.<p>These statements sparked outrage across the state. Lingayat mutt heads and followers of Basavanna condemned the remarks and held protests across Karnataka, including Vijayapura district. They also burnt effigies in protest.</p>