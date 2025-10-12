Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Devadasis' survey: Applicants aged below 40 rejected, 'threatened'

The survey was launched on September 15 and is expected to be completed by October 24 in 15 districts of central and north Karnataka, where the number of Devadasis is high.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 21:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacaste censusDevadasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us