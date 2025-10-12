<p>Hubballi: The third edition of the socio-economic and educational survey to enumerate Devadasis has run into rough weather as beneficiaries are finding it difficult to get themselves enrolled in the list for want of multiple documents and lack of awareness among enumerators.</p>.<p>The survey was launched on September 15 and is expected to be completed by October 24 in 15 districts of central and north Karnataka, where the number of Devadasis is high.</p>.Karnataka to launch 'India's first ever' survey of sexual minorities, Devadasis from September 15.<p>However, due to poor publicity, not many beneficiaries and their dependents are able to get enrolled. </p>.<p>In 2008, when the survey was last conducted, Karnataka had registered nearly 46,600 Devadasis. But there were allegations that many beneficiaries were left out due to age cut-off and other issues.</p>.<p>Organizations working for the upliftment of Devadasis say the government is committing the same mistakes as in previous two surveys (1993-1994 and 2008-2009) by excluding survivors, particularly those under the age of 40 years, who were forced into this evil practice after the enactment of Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act of 1982.</p>.<p>Bhagyalakshmi, director of Sakshi Trust-Hosapete, said, “The practice continues in Karnataka. It’s an overall failure of the government and society”.</p>.<p>She said enumerators were threatening that cases would be booked against survivors below the age of 40 years. </p>.<p>At least two Devadasis in Koppal district told <em>DH</em> that they received threats from officials when they gave fresh applications for inclusion in list.</p>.<p>“My parents pushed me into this practice when I was 11 years old in 2009, as I was blind. When I went to give my application, officials warned me that a case will be registered and action will be taken against me and my parents,” said a Devadasi.</p>.<p>Devadasis and their next three generations are eligible for various benefits from the government, including financial assistance, loans, land for housing, education and livelihood.</p>.<p>With no clear guidelines on documents to be provided by Devadasis or their dependents, several taluk-level officials are seeking multiple documents, including family tree certificates.</p>.<p>Yamanurappa Halavagli, son of a Devadasi and state coordinator of Karnataka Vimuktha Devadasi Mahila Matthu Makkala Vedike, says the government is conducting the survey without proper preparations.</p>.<p>“We need at least one month to get age and family-tree certificates. By the time we get documents, the survey will be over. Many Devadasis will not be able to provide these papers,” he added.</p>.<p>R V Chandrashekar, member of the state-level committee for Devadasis, says the government doesn’t seem to be serious, as it has not held a single official meeting of the committee.</p>.<p>“The government unilaterally decided the date, process and began the survey. Out of the 15 districts, district-level committees have not been formed in at least six”.</p>.<p>Chandrashekar, who was a member of the drafting committee of Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, says the draft which has been sent to the President for approval does not speak about age limit to enroll for benefits.</p>.<p>However, the app created for the survey notifies that the age of the applicant must be less than 40 years. “Many beneficiaries are not submitting applications, fearing action,” he said.</p>.<p>Mahesh Babu, managing director of Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation, said the survey was being conducted after four years of discussions and sufficient publicity was given on social media and through other means.</p>.<p>“There are efforts to include non-eligible persons/families in the list to get benefits. If we don’t prevent such instances, it will defeat the survey’s very purpose,” he said. </p>