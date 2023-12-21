JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy meet PM Modi

Last Updated 21 December 2023, 08:55 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda and lauded his 'exemplary' contribution to the nation's progress.

Deve Gowda's two sons, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and MLA H D Revanna, as well as grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is an MP from Hassan, accompanied him for the meeting with Modi at his residence here.

It is always a delight to meet them, the prime minister said in a post on X.

"India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji's exemplary contribution to the nation's progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic," Modi said.

The BJP and the JD(S) have announced an alliance in Karnataka following the Congress victory in the assembly polls earlier this year.

(Published 21 December 2023, 08:55 IST)
