<p>Bengaluru: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who has been hospitalised for the last seven days, is likely to be discharged on Sunday.</p>.<p>On Saturday, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his son-BJP president B Y Vijayendra visited Deve Gowda at a private hospital.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Nirmalananda Swami, the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, had also visited him.</p>.<p>Deve Gowda was hospitalised late in the night on October 6 following Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) and kept on observation at the Intensive Care Unit for the first three days and shifted to a special ward later. </p>