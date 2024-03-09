Deve Gowda slams I.N.D.I.A. bloc, says 'a bundle of groups making secularism a joke'

The 90-year-old leader heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter is seeking a mandate for the third time.

"Modi is different from Vajpayee. The BJP under Vajpayee's leadership was not able to cross more than 180 seats in Lok Sabha polls, while Modi got 282 seats (BJP alone) and with NDA partners, it was over 350 seats in his first term. Now he is aiming to cross 400 seats along with the alliance," Gowda said.