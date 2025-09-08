<p>Udupi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday strongly denied the speculations that more skeletal remains had been discovered at Banglegudde near the bathing ghats in Dharmasthala, and that they had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. </p>.<p>Information on more skeletal remains being discovered during the SIT’s mahazhar with Soujanya’s maternal uncle, Vittal Gowda, in Banglegudde near the Netravati River on Friday, which continued until midnight, is absolutely fake,” added sources in SIT.</p>.<p>According to reports Vittal Gowda had allegedly handed over a skull to the complainant witness. But the sources in SIT told <span class="italic">DH</span> that these aspects under still under investigation. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Protection given to witness complainant withdrawn .<p>An SIT official also declined to comment on whether Vittal Gowda will face arrest. “These are sensitive elements of the inquiry and we cannot reveal details outside the investigation team,” SIT source maintained. On possible arrests of individuals from Kerala, SIT sources said no information could be disclosed at this stage. “Any bit of information related to arrests or other actions taken by SIT remains completely confidential,” the official asserted, indicating that updates will only be provided once they had a conclusive report.</p>.<p>To a query on whether exhumation process would take place in the absence of the complainant witness, who is currently in judicial custody, SIT sources explained that a decision will be made based on the requirements of investigation. </p>.<p>Meanwhile activist Jayanth, Girish Mattanavar, Vittal Gowda and others were interrogated at SIT office in Beltangady on Sunday also. </p>