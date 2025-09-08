Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala case: SIT denies discovery of more skeletal remains

According to reports Vittal Gowda had allegedly handed over a skull to the complainant witness.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 21:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 21:30 IST
India NewsSITKaranatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us