west bengal

SIR in Bengal marred by threats, violence & intimidation, EC tells Supreme Court

The EC claimed the protestors attempted forcible entry, broke police barricades, vandalised the office and prevented officers from entering and leaving, causing “serious hindrance” to official work.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 16:32 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 16:32 IST
