Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala case: SIT halts probe after Karnataka HC stays FIR

A senior SIT official told DH that the court’s order should not be seen as a setback to the investigation.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 15:27 IST
Karnataka NewsDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us