Dharmasthala case: SIT halts probe after Karnataka HC stays FIR

<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will temporarily halt its probe into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a> mass burial case after the High Court stayed the FIR in the sensational case. The stay came following a petition by the four activists who had earlier supported the registration of the FIR and have now sought its quashing. The court has posted the matter for hearing on November 12.</p><p>A senior SIT official told DH that the court’s order should not be seen as a setback to the investigation. “It is only a temporary pause. We have not yet presented our arguments before the court, so there is nothing conclusive about this development. We will temporarily halt investigative activities until the next hearing,” the official said.</p><p>The official further added that the SIT has gathered substantial evidence to justify and defend the steps taken so far. “Our investigation has been methodical, and we have enough material to support our position when the matter is heard next,” the source added.</p>