Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Marco Jansen takes six wickets to put visitors on top

The hosts were bowled out for a mere 201 as left-arm pacer Marco Jansen wrecked havoc to dismantle the middle-order with a six-wicket haul.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 10:28 IST
sportsCricket newsSouth AfricaIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us