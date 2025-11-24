<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=south%20africa">South Africa</a> chose not to enforce follow-on despite a 288-run first innings lead against India in the second Test at Guwahati on Monday. </p><p>The hosts were bowled out for a mere 201 as left-arm pacer Marco Jansen wrecked havoc to dismantle the middle-order with a six-wicket haul. </p><p>The openers, KL Rahul and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=yashasvi%20jaiswal">Yashasvi Jaiswal</a> got off to a steady start as the pair added 65 runs to the first wicket. However, Rahul (22) was caught at first slip as he tried Keshav Maharaj provided the first breakthrough.</p>.India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav terms Guwahati pitch 'road' after a day of hard toil.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=yashasvi%20jaiswal">Jaiswal</a> (56 off 97 balls) was dismissed soon after reaching his half century by a ripper from Simon Harmer as India were comfortably poised at 95/2 before losing two more wickets inside 10 runs in the first session. </p><p>The hosts went on to lose three more wickets soon after tea. Washington Sundar (48) and Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 134 balls) frustrated the Protea bowlers in the second hour of the second session.</p><p>It was the pace of Marco Jansen that broke the middle-order as he picked up four wickets in the space of 20 runs and seven overs.</p><p>First, the left-arm pacer got rid of Dhruv Jurel for a 11-ball duck. It was followed by the wicket of captain Rishabh Pant, who attempted an audacious shot only to edge it to the keeper. All-rounder duo of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja did not last long either as India were struggling at 123/7 before Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav added 72 runs for the eighth wicket.</p><p>Sundar was dismissed by off-spinner Simon Harmer as he was caught at first slip. India's essay did not last long after the dismissal as the team folded within the next six overs as Jansen finished with six wickets. </p><p>South African batters ended the day without any damage, negotiating eight overs for 26 runs at the end of the third day. </p><p>On Day 2, South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy registered his maiden Test century, while Jansen missed his milestone by just seven runs as the World Test champions amassed 487 runs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets each.</p>