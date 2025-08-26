<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating the mass burial case in Dharmasthala has intensified its probe and visited the house of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody, near Ujire, on Tuesday.</p><p>A team comprising SIT personnel, FSL members and complainant witness paid a visit to the house of Thimmarody.</p> .Supreme Court sets up SIT to examine operations of Anant Ambani's Vantara.<p> SIT officials will conduct a mahazar at Timmarody’s residence based on the information provided during the complainant witness' interrogation. </p><p>Security has been strengthened and additional police personnel including KSRP personnel have been deployed near the house of Thimmarody.</p>