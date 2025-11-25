Menu
Dharmendra essayed lead role in Hindi remake of ‘Gandhada Gudi’

‘Gandadha Gudi’ (1973) was remade in Hindi with Dharmendra reprising Rajkumar’s portrayal of Range Forest Officer Kumar. Directed by Mohan Sehgal, it was called ‘Kartavya’ (1979).
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 22:30 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 22:30 IST
