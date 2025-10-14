<p>Dharwad: Veteran theatre actor and comedian and Dharwad Rangayana director Rajesab (Raju) Talikoti died of heart attack at the KMC Hospital at Manipal in Udupi on Monday evening.</p>.<p>He was 60 and is survived by actor-wife Prema, two sons and three daughters.</p>.<p>Raju was in Mangaluru for the shooting of a film. He suffered a heart attack on Sunday evening and was immediately shifted to the hospital.</p>.<p>He didn’t respond to treatment and passed away on Monday evening, said his son Bharat.</p>.<p>The last rites will be performed at Chikkasindgi in Sindgi taluk of Vijayapura district, according to family sources.</p>.<p>Raju joined the theater as a child artiste at the age of seven through Khasgateshwar Natya Sangha owned by his father Maktumsab Yenkanchi (Talikoti).</p>.<p>He has played several roles in various dramas besides having worked as a comedian in over 35 Kannada movies.</p>.<p>His role as a drunkard in the audio cassette ‘Kaliyugada Kuduka’ has been very popular and the same play has been staged for over 40,000 times across the world.</p>.<p>He has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including Karnataka Rajyotsava award.</p>.<p>Recognising his service to the theatre field for over four decades, the government had appointed him as the director of Dharwad Rangayana in August last year.</p>