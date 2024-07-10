DHiE celebrates World Giraffe Day

Bengaluru: Deccan Herald in Education (DHiE) recently celebrated World Giraffe Day with an inspiring art competition aimed at promoting awareness of giraffe conservation.
The event saw participation from over 500 enthusiastic students who showcased their creativity through innovative and imaginative artworks.
The competition featured a variety of unique and captivating pieces, including a giraffe celebrating its birthday, one hugging the Earth, a punk-themed giraffe, a multicoloured giraffe, and another admiring itself in the mirror.
These inventive artworks highlighted the students’ talent and their commitment to raising awareness about the importance of conserving these majestic creatures.
Parents shared that their children were incredibly enthusiastic, spending the entire weekend dedicated to their giraffe art.
Charcoal artwork, crayons, watercolours, and coloured pencils were used to bring their visions to life.
Out of the numerous entries received, about 60 outstanding artworks were selected and published in the Student Edition, giving young artists a platform to share their creations with a wider audience.
The published pieces not only celebrated the creativity of the students but also served as a powerful reminder of the need to protect and conserve giraffes in their natural habitats.
Published 10 July 2024, 00:24 IST