‘Did Modi resign after Godhra?’ Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks amid pressure to go over MUDA row

“There’s no question of me resigning. I haven’t done anything wrong,” Siddaramaiah said in response to the Opposition BJP’s protest at Vidhana Soudha demanding his resignation.

“In the Godhra incident, had Modi resigned when an FIR was registered against him? Hundreds of people died, but Modi never resigned. Since I haven't done anything wrong, I needn't resign,” Siddaramaiah said, referring to the Godhra train burning case that resulted in one of India’s worst communal riots in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, when he was Chief Minister.