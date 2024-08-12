Disgruntled BJP leaders plan another padayatra in North Karnataka

The internal bickering in the BJP has come to fore again. A group of disgruntled leaders have announced to take out a padayatra to highlight Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation scam and diversion of funds meant for the welfare of the SC/STs, by Congress government in the state.
The foot march will be held from from Kudalasangama to Ballari.
Following the conclusion of the “Mysuru Chalo” padayatra, more than 10 disgruntled leaders of the party held a secret meeting at a resort near Kinaye village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday.
MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former MPs Annasaheb Jolle, Pratap Simha and G M Siddeshwara; former minister Aravind Limbavali and Kumar Bangarappa and others participated in the meeting.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the leaders informed about the decision taken to hold another padayatra.
The leaders unhappy with BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and senior leader B S Yediyurappa have conducted this meeting. There are also talks of lodging a complaint against the duo with party central leaders.
However, they clarified that it was not a “dissident activity”.
“Prior to taking out the padayatra, one round of talks will be held with party central leaders. That apart, some more leaders will join together and hold another round of talks in Bengaluru,” the leaders said.
“The padayatra against MUDA scam was limited to Mysuru. However, our fight concerns entire state. There are also plans to invite Central leaders for the padayatra,” they added.
This is not an agitation to make one person hero, said Yatnal.
