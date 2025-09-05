Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Dissolve Assembly if you doubt EVMs': BJP tells Karnataka Congress amid state's ballot paper move

'The government's decision is an insult to the enlightened voter of this country. This is being done just to impress the Congress high command and dance to their tunes, BJP's S Suresh Kumar said.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 15:26 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressEVMsBallot paper system

Follow us on :

Follow Us